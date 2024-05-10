Recipients of 2024 “Pocatello’s Promise of Tomorrow Mayoral Scholarship” announced

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad has chosen five awardees for the 2024 “Pocatello’s Promise of Tomorrow Mayoral Scholarship.”

The scholarship program is in its fifth year. Each two-year scholarship awards the student $2,000, or $500 per semester, to use at Idaho State University.

Following are the 2024 recipients, their high schools, and their future area of study:

Mali H. Hall – Grace Lutheran High School – Civil & Environmental Engineering

Angel Manzano – Highland High School – Automotive Collision Repair & Refinishing Technology Certification

Chloe Newsom – Pocatello High School – Pharmacy Degree

Emma Leann Overy – Pocatello High School – Biology Degree

Evelyn Overy – Pocatello High School – Licensed Practical Nurse

“I am excited to announce this year’s 2024 recipients. All of our applicants are very impressive and have picked great paths for their education. I wish them all the best and know they each have a bright future,” Mayor Blad said.

The Mayoral Scholarship Committee reviewed and selected the awardees based on possible roadblocks to higher education, personal and higher education goals and financial need.