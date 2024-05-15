Phil Meador Subaru presents largest “Share the Love” donation yet

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Foodbank received a generous donation from the annual Subaru "Share the Love" event Wednesday morning.

Phil Meador Subaru gave the foodbank a check for $17,500. This is the biggest donation Phil Meador Subaru has given in their 10 years of participating in the event. The donation will help the food bank in their mission to feed, educate, and advocate for the hungry in Idaho.

Eastern Idaho Foodbank Manager Kia Shaw says more than 11% of the Gem State is considered food-insecure, so the donation was received with much gratitude.