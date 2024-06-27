Skip to Content
Pocatello

Burn ban in Bannock County begins July 1

MGN Online
By
today at 5:09 PM
Published 5:20 PM

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A burn ban will go into effect for most of Bannock County starting Monday, July 1.

This means no open burning, recreational fires, or fireworks in these areas.

The area includes Inkom, Downey, Arimo, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, the Pocatello Valley, Chubbuck, Pocatello, and the North Bannock Fire District.

Commercial gas fire pits and appliances used for food preparation, such as gas or charcoal briquette grills, are allowed when used correctly. 

The burn ban will remain in place until October 1st or until conditions allow it to be lifted. 

Article Topic Follows: Pocatello

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content