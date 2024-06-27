Burn ban in Bannock County begins July 1

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A burn ban will go into effect for most of Bannock County starting Monday, July 1.

This means no open burning, recreational fires, or fireworks in these areas.

The area includes Inkom, Downey, Arimo, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, the Pocatello Valley, Chubbuck, Pocatello, and the North Bannock Fire District.

Commercial gas fire pits and appliances used for food preparation, such as gas or charcoal briquette grills, are allowed when used correctly.

The burn ban will remain in place until October 1st or until conditions allow it to be lifted.