Local salon holds fundraiser for employee’s adoption fees

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Blades Salon and Spa held a New Year's Eve fundraiser, with proceeds going to a salon employee who has been raising her niece and was recently given permission to adopt the child.

Sam Kennedy, a stylist at the salon, said that she has been raising her niece since she was only hours old. Now, she is trying to raise the $3,000 to complete the adoption process for the child.

"It's crazy how kind everybody has been, and how helpful everyone is," said Kennedy. "Everyone is showing all their love, and it's really nice."

Blades Salon owner Janette Woolley said that patrons have been touched by Kennedy's experience, and have already donated.

"We called it our little Christmas miracle," said Woolley. "A lot of our guests have been so supportive as soon as they hear her story, we've already had a lot want to donate–everyone's already been so generous."

Kennedy said that she has collected about one-third of the $3,000 needed to process adoption paperwork and pay for legal fees.

Woolley said that people who missed the fundraiser event can still donate. For more information, contact Blades Salon and Spa at (208) 234-1111.