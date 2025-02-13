Health officials share growing concern over spikes in flu cases

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Major flu outbreaks are sweeping through Idaho Falls, this week a rise in respiratory illnesses like flu or RSV forced the closure of several schools.

Representatives from Southeastern Idaho Public Health say it has been a quiet year for influenza cases in the state until recently. With more people getting sick late into the flu season, doctors are urging people to, cover their coughs, wash their hands, and stay home to curb the spread of the illness.

"It can be difficult to keep kids home from school, and of course, can be difficult to miss work. but that helps to keep the community healthy," nurse practitioner Ian Troesoyer told Local News 8. "So staying home when you are sick is really important."

Southeastern Idaho public health is also encouraging people to get flu vaccines to keep people healthy until flu season starts to let up in the spring.

Vaccination rates have steadily dropped across the United States following the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a recent CDC report, In Idaho, only 71.7% of children received all recommended doses of the combined seven-vaccine series by the age of 24 months.

