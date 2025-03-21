Pocatello Parks and Rec breaks ground on new skatepark

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Southeast Idaho Skatepark Association, broke ground on the city's new Optimist Skatepark on Friday.

In January, the city recruited Pillar Design Studios to help collect feedback from local skaters and design a new park tailored to people's needs.

The final design includes a 7,000 to 8,000 square foot skatepark with a large bowl, quarter pipe, stairs, rails, and ledges.

The project is funded using $500,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) with an additional $25,000 donation from the Southeast Idaho Skatepark Association.

Artisan Skateparks, a skatepark construction company, is aiming to start construction on the park in April.

The park is near North 8th Ave. and East Sherman St. in Pocatello.