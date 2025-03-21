Skip to Content
Pocatello

Pocatello Parks and Rec breaks ground on new skatepark

By
New
today at 10:04 AM
Published 1:13 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Southeast Idaho Skatepark Association, broke ground on the city's new Optimist Skatepark on Friday.

In January, the city recruited Pillar Design Studios to help collect feedback from local skaters and design a new park tailored to people's needs.

The final design includes a 7,000 to 8,000 square foot skatepark with a large bowl, quarter pipe, stairs, rails, and ledges.

The project is funded using $500,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) with an additional $25,000 donation from the Southeast Idaho Skatepark Association.

Artisan Skateparks, a skatepark construction company, is aiming to start construction on the park in April.

The park is near North 8th Ave. and East Sherman St. in Pocatello.

Article Topic Follows: Pocatello

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sam Ross

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content