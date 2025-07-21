Ribbon-cutting ceremony set for new Exhibit Hall at Bannock County Fairgrounds

DOWNEY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bannock County has scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Exhibit Hall at the Fairgrounds in Downey.

The ceremony will take place on the first day of the Bannock County Fair, August 4, at 5 p.m.

The new building replaces four former exhibit halls that were condemned due to age and safety concerns. The building will be used for 4-H displays, artwork, hand-sewn quilts, and local crafts during the fair, as well as for various community events throughout the rest of the year.

The building features a 50-by-90-foot exhibit space, a kitchen, a meeting room, offices, storage rooms, and restrooms.

“This building is going to be a huge asset to our beloved county fair, as well as the citizens of Bannock County year-round. I’m excited to cut the ribbon and fill it with exhibits from our talented community members,” said Commissioner Ernie Moser.

The construction was led by Bannock County Director of Facilities Dan Kendall, with local contractors including Teton West of Idaho, KJ Acoustics, Charron AC, Legacy Fire Protection, Razor Electric, and Portneuf Valley Plumbing.

It was funded through a combination of $1 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and $700,000 in local funding from Bannock County.

Following the ceremony, attendees are invited to enjoy light refreshments and then head over to the annual Free Potato Bar at 6:00 p.m. by the Covered Stage (Building 18). Parking is available in the general fairgrounds lot across from the new building at 225 W Center Street.

The Bannock County Fair goes through Saturday, August 9, 2025. To see a listing of events, click here.

For a map of the fairgrounds, click here.