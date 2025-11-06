Serman Service and Electric Athlete of the Week: Justus Mangum

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Winning is not easy in high school football. It takes an entire team that is bought in and willing to do whatever it takes to win. And that is exactly what the Century Diamondbacks have. A junior class that has shifted the tide... It was just one season ago when the D-Backs finished with a winless 0-8 record. 365 days later, this Century team – full of talented juniors – did the unprecedented and finished the regular season undefeated with a 8-0 record. In the heart of that class is where you'll find our Sermon Service & Electric Student Athlete of the Week, quarterback Justus Mangum.

The junior QB has been the engine behind Century's perfect regular season, pairing with running back Tito Villano to form one of Idaho's most explosive backfields – often called "Thunder and Lightning." Mangum's ability to extend plays, scramble for big gains, and distribute to open receivers has drawn comparisons to pros like Patrick Mahomes (his self-proclaimed GOAT) and Lamar Jackson.

In a recent playoff opener against Columbia, Mangum rushed for 195 yards on just nine carries (21.7 ypc) and three touchdowns, including runs of 46 and 61 yards, helping the Diamondbacks rally for a 49-21 victory – their first playoff win in five years.

Mangum on the turnaround: "Everybody's been doubting us since the beginning... It's just to show people what we can do and that we're not as bad as everybody else thinks we are just because of our schedule. But we can't control the schedule. We'll show them what we can do for sure."

He credits his receivers and Villano: "In our offense, it's my unit. We're tough. I got multiple receivers that get the ball when they're open – even when they're not open, just make a catch. My running back... we call ourselves a duo."

Century head coach Ryan Fleischmann on Mangum: "Justus is a good kid. He's ridiculously athletic... These guys played little league football, little league basketball, and they're all buddies, and they've been together forever. He's kind of right in the middle of that social group... He's everybody's friend. He's just such a likable kid... He's struck a real good balance of working that friendship and that leadership role."

Mangum's drive: "I just want to show people what we can do... I want it more than a lot of people."

Congratulations to Justus Mangum, this week's Sermon Service & Electric Student Athlete of the Week – a leader turning doubters into believers in Pocatello.