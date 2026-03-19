Skip to Content
Pocatello

Bannock County launches ‘March Madness’ naming contest for mosquito-fighting drone

Bannock County Mosquito Abatement District's pesticide drone.
Bannock County
Bannock County Mosquito Abatement District's pesticide drone.
By
today at 5:26 PM
Published 5:34 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — As March Madness tips off on the court, Bannock County is launching a bracket of its own.

The Mosquito Abatement District has a new high‑tech recruit—a pesticide drone—and they need help naming it.

By reaching marshy areas trucks can’t access, the drone stops mosquitoes at the source, helping prevent illnesses like West Nile virus.

“We wanted a fun way to introduce the public to this new technology,” Dana Evans, Mosquito Abatement Supervisor, said.

Residents can submit name ideas now, with a bracket‑style vote starting March 24 on social media.

Contest Details

The naming contest is open to all Bannock County residents. A review panel will select the top submissions to face off in a “bracket-style” tournament on Bannock County’s Facebook and Instagram. The bracket tournament begins Tuesday, March 24. The final championship round will be held on Monday, April 6, with the winner announced the following day.

Entry Rules

  1. One entry per person
  2. All entries must be received by Sunday, March 22, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.
  3. All names must be family-friendly. Offensive language and political statements will be disqualified.
  4. Names should be 25 characters or fewer.
  5. Be Creative! We encourage names that relate to Idaho, Bannock County, mosquito control, or aviation.

To submit a name idea, use our provided submission form or visit the Bannock County Facebook or Instagram pages.

Article Topic Follows: Pocatello

Jump to comments ↓

Curtis Jackson

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.