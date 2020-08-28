Logging project proposed near Yellowstone National Park

Regional News

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials in Montana have proposed a logging and vegetation treatment project west of Yellowstone National Park, citing the possibility of wildfires and the threat of a mountain pine beetle outbreak.

The Billings Gazette reported that the project would spread across about 40,000 acres, including South Fork Madison River watersheds and some grizzly bear habitats.

The project would provide an estimated 100 cubic feet of saw timber to local mills during the 15 years of the work.

Comments on the South Plateau Area Landscape Treatment Project will be accepted through Sept. 16.