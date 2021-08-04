Skip to Content
Portland mayor: Police should prepare for body cameras

Ed Clemente / MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler is directing the police bureau to prepare for a body worn camera program in anticipation of the U.S. Department of Justice forcing the issue.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Wheeler said in a statement Tuesday he's not alone in supporting police body worn cameras and that at least 75 other large government agencies use body worn cameras for policing.

The Justice Department is urging the city to adopt body cameras and other accountability measures to bring the city back into compliance with the 2014 settlement agreement.

Wheeler said he directed the police bureau to begin researching the different camera systems available.

Associated Press

