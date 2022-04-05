Utah woman dies after a fall at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Utah woman has died after a fall at the Grand Canyon. Park officials say 34-year-old Margaret Osswald of Salt Lake City was near Ledges Camp along the Colorado River on Monday evening when she fell about 20 feet and sustained fatal injuries. Authorities say Osswald had hiked into the canyon to meet a river trip at Phantom Ranch and was on the sixth day of a private boating trip. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.