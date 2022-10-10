Skip to Content
Single vehicle fatal crash on I-86

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash that occurred Saturday, at 7:24 p.m. on Interstate 86 at milepost 7, in Cassia County.

A male driver, 54, of Burley, was traveling westbound on I-86 in a GMC Jimmy when he drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected, and rolled the vehicle into the median.

The male succumbed to his injuries on scene. The road was blocked for approximately 45 minutes.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

