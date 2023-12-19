Risch recognizes Council Mountain Coffee & Laundromat as Council Gem

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) – U.S. Senator Jim Risch, member and former-chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, announced the selection of Council Mountain Coffee & Laundromat in Council as a Local Gem.

This recognition is part of the fourth annual Support Local Gems All Season Long initiative, which is a public awareness campaign Senator Risch created to encourage Idahoans to support the small businesses that make Idaho special.

“Council Mountain Coffee & Laundromat is a beloved establishment by locals and visitors alike because of the quality coffee, eclectic menu, friendly staff, and personally decorated coffee sleeves by young artists from Council Elementary,” said Risch. “While the coffee shop and laundromat have been around for years, under Jacob and Samantha Sturlin’s ownership it has become even more of a community staple. But Council Mountain Coffee & Laundromat is more than just a local gem—it is part of the community fabric of Council.”

Council Mountain Coffee & Laundromat will be recognized in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.

Support Local Gems All Season Long is a holiday revival of the statewide Support Local Gems.