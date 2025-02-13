15 new titles added to Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Hymns app

SALT LAKE CITY (KIFI) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced 15 new hymns to it's collection of "Hymns - For Home and Church."

The church said the songs will be available on it's Music Library, Gospel Library, and Sacred Music App within the next 24 hours.

The songs include newly submitted music, songs from other Christian faith traditions, and some familiar songs that have not been in the church's official hymn and Primary songbook.

The 15 new hymns are:

“Close As a Quiet Prayer”

“Come, Hear the Word the Lord Has Spoken”

“Faith in Every Footstep”

“Holy Places”

“I Can’t Count Them All”

“I Have Faith in the Lord Jesus Christ”

“I Know That My Savior Loves Me”

“Let Easter Anthems Ring”

“Softly and Tenderly Jesus Is Calling”

“Standing on the Promises”

“Take My Heart and Let It Be Consecrated”

“This Little Light of Mine”

“To Love Like Thee”

“Welcome Home”

“Were You There?”

This brings the total number of hymns in the new global hymnbook to 37. The church said more songs will be published every few months before the full hymnbook is released in print and digital formats.

The church encourages congregations and to use the new music in meetings and at home.

“Faith in Every Footstep” was composed to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Latter-day Saint pioneers entering the Salt Lake Valley. It was first printed in Church magazines in 1997, and used during the pioneer sesquicentennial celebrations. It was included in the Croatian, Czech, Estonian, Hungarian and Romanian hymnbooks before being added to “Hymns—For Home and Church.”

Another familiar addition is the children’s song “I Know That My Savior Loves Me,” which was originally published in the “Friend” magazine in 2002. It has since been used with children in Primary and general conferences.

“This Little Light of Mine” originated in early African American Christian traditions in the Southern United States and grew in popularity during the U.S. Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s. The version included in “Hymns—For Home and Church” is an example of an expansion of musical styles in the collection.