Multiple vehicle crash in Wyoming tunnel

GREEN RIVER, Wyoming (KIFI) – A deadly accident involving multiple vehicles is being reported in Wyoming on westbound I-80 at milepost 90 inside the Green River Tunnel.

Wyoming Highway Patrol reported the accident happened around 11:37 a.m. Friday.

According to Cowboy State Daily, rescue crews could not enter the tunnel as of 3 p.m. Friday. Because of that, the number of deaths is unknown. At least seven people have been taken to get medical care, they said.

Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jason Mower told Cowboy State Daily, a tractor-trailer loaded with transformers was involved, and the transformers were exploding through the midday hours.

Mower added that the tunnel's structural integrity is also threatened.

This is a developing story, you can learn more about road closures here.