Man with a weapon reportedly set people on fire in Boulder, Colorado, attack, police chief says

COLORADO (CNN) — Police in Boulder, Colorado, are investigating after man reportedly set people on fire in an attack, leaving multiple people injured, police said during a news conference. A suspect is in custody.

“When we arrived, we encountered multiple victims that were injured with injuries consistent with burns and other injuries,” Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said Sunday.

A group of pro-Israel demonstrators were taking part in a peaceful demonstration, Redfearn added.

“We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado. Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available,” FBI director Kash Patel said in a social media post Sunday.

FBI personnel are at the scene along with local law enforcement, according to FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino.

“We are investigating this incident as an act of terror, and targeted violence,” Bongino posted to social media. “All of the necessary assets will be dedicated to this investigation.”

The reported attack took place at the Boulder Run for Their Lives event, the Anti-Defamation League said on social media. The weekly gathering of Jewish community members is meant to support the hostages taken during the October 7 attacks in Israel in 2023.

The incident happened ahead of the holiday of Shavuot, according to the ADL – a Jewish holiday which celebrates the giving of the Torah to the Jewish people on Mount Sinai.

This is a developing story and will be updated.