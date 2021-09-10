BYU-Idaho students are back for move-in day

Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho(KIFI) - Friday was move-in day for the students at BYU-Idaho. Students moved in today with into their new apartments for the next year. The excitement was building for most students to be back especially since COVID-19 hindered many of the activities on campus last year.

"I stayed over the summer session and campus was pretty empty. It's great to see liveliness, the energy. It's great to see people back on campus," Sophomore David Skidmore said. "Some of my roommates are freshmen and it's helping me relive those memories of my first semester."

"Actually, having in person classes," Sophomore Lydia Dochterman said. "I'm excited for that. I don't do well online, so I'm much more excited to see people, even if I can't see their whole face. I do a little bit of writing and stuff like that so I'm excited to be back and be able to put stuff on the poetry board in the library."

It's not all about the excitement though. Many nerves are building in for the start of the semester with classes and meeting new people.

"I think it's hard, because you don't know anyone at first and you have almost like no expectations for what happens when you go in," Junior Brett Banner said. "So, it's a little bit of an adjustment at first. Honestly, I feel like that is one of the biggest things that helps build a little bit of character is cool and gives you a bit more confidence so you get practice meeting new people and most people you meet here are super nice and so it's not too hard."

The fall semester classes for BYU-Idaho start on Monday.