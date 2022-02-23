New construction projects on the way in Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Summer of 2022 will see some new road construction coming into the Rexburg area.

The City of Rexburg Public Works director Keith Davidson says the main goal the city hopes to accomplish with theses new projects is to keep Rexburg commuters safe.

"It's going to make things easier and safer," Davidson said.

The first big project Davidson and the city hope to accomplish is to put in a roundabout on the intersection of Pioneer Road and W 7th S.

"We're going to be installing a roundabout on 7th South and Pioneer Road and then upgrading the Signal and railroad crossing there on Yellowstone Highway in south and south with that project," Davidson said.

Davidson hopes this will improve traffic flow in that area.

The department is also going to be installing a new traffic light near Madison High School. This is a trouble area in the town especially before and after school starts.

"We will be widening the road on University Blvd., extending it out to car and drive to allow for a turn lane there and then installing a new traffic signal on 12th West and University of the High School in Rexburg Motorsports," Davidson said.

Davidson says these will "allow for the traffic to get through" and not clog up any of the lanes in traffic. The city has been getting lots of complaints recently about a left turn near Mikan Drive and University Boulevard which is an area with some new apartment complexes with a left turn that can slow traffic during various points in the day.

To alleviate any issues with the lane, Davidson and his team plan to "widen the road on University, extending it out to car and drive to allow for a turn lane there."

Davidson hopes all of these projects can start after the bidding process sometime "when construction season opens up, when the weather gets good enough so we can start construction on this project."