No injures reported after heater causes structure fire

SALEM, Idaho (KIFI) - The Madison Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire, located at 197 E. 3500 N., in the Salem area north of Rexburg Monday at 11:51 a.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a shed used for a chicken coop and the back of the house fully involved. The fire was called in by the homeowner, and the house had been safely evacuated. Madison Fire Department sent two engines, two water tenders, an ambulance and three command vehicles. A water tender was requested as mutual aid from Fremont County but canceled after a draft site from the canal was able to be established.

A heater that was in use in the shed caused the fire, which then spread from the shed to the back of the house and then into the attic. Most of the contents inside the home were saved, but 75% of the roof caved in, and there’s extensive water and smoke damage inside.

“It’s unfortunate this fire was caused by a heat lamp, but we’re grateful no one was injured and that most of the contents of the home were saved. This fire serves as a good reminder year-round to check heating sources used for animals to ensure that all heat sources are safe and secured well," Madison Fire Department Chief Corey Child said.

There were 15 personnel working the fire scene. Deputies from Madison County Sheriff’s Office also provided assistance.

Damages to the home and shed are estimated to be $580,000.

No firefighters have been injured. Crews are still on scene performing overhaul.