Fiber Optic internet is coming to Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Lightbridge Community Broadband Network is launching into service for all Rexburg residents soon. Silver Star Communications along with the City of Rexburg are rolling out the project.

Silver Star Communications is allowing this service to be open to any network which will encourage many internet providers to deliver the fiber internet. Since this is a private investment, this will allow the city of Rexburg to use money for other public funds.