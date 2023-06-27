2 people unhurt after plane crashes into field

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Two people are okay after a plane crashed into a field.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says it got a call about the crash at about 6:45 p.m. Monday.

It happened in a field just south of Highway 33 at approximately 9000 East, in the Newdale area.

The pilot and passenger were both not hurt.

The sheriff's office is currently working with the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate the crash and find out what happened.