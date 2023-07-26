Crash near Rexburg injures 2

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Two people are in the hospital after a vehicle collision Wednesday.

Idaho State Police says the crash happened at 2:46 p.m. on US 20 at mile marker 332.5 in Madison County.

According to police, a 62-year-old man from Rexburg was driving a Honda motorcycle westbound on US 20 when he lost control and laid the bike down in the lane of travel. He and his passenger, a 59-year-old female from Rexburg, were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. They were both wearing helmets.

Traffic on US 20 was blocked for approximately one hour, allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene. Idaho State Police was assisted by the Rexburg Police Department.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.