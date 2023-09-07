Skip to Content
Rexburg

New Goodwill opens in Rexburg

By
New
today at 6:00 PM
Published 6:08 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - A new Goodwill in Rexburg held its grand opening Thursday. 

The Goodwill is located next door to the Dollar Tree off North 2nd East in Rexburg. 

The spot was marked with signs and this large red balloon inviting customers in. 

The aisles were packed with customers earlier Thursday.

Crowds of people browsed selections of clothes, shoes, books, glassware, furniture and household trinkets. 

Rexburg Goodwill is hosting a grand open giveaway for five $100 gift cards through Sept. 10. 

Article Topic Follows: Rexburg

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content