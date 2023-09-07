New Goodwill opens in Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - A new Goodwill in Rexburg held its grand opening Thursday.

The Goodwill is located next door to the Dollar Tree off North 2nd East in Rexburg.

The spot was marked with signs and this large red balloon inviting customers in.

The aisles were packed with customers earlier Thursday.

Crowds of people browsed selections of clothes, shoes, books, glassware, furniture and household trinkets.

Rexburg Goodwill is hosting a grand open giveaway for five $100 gift cards through Sept. 10.