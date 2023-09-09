Madison County seeks additional disaster preparedness CERT volunteers

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Madison County is hosting free, area-wide disaster preparedness CERT

(Community Emergency Response Team) training classes, and volunteer participants are invited.

The training begins Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 and will take place every Wednesday from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for approximately 10 weeks.

The training is open to all residents, and there is no charge for this course.

To be eligible for the Madison County CERT Program, applicants must be at least 14 years old. Youth may attend with parental permission.

The course covers a variety of topics including disaster preparedness, fire safety, disaster medical

operations and victim triage, light search and rescue, disaster psychology, terrorism and a final

disaster simulation where those trained respond to a simulated disaster to use the skills they have

learned.

Victims and makeup/moulage artists are needed for those who desire. CERT training is not required to participate as a victim or makeup/moulage artist.

The classes will take place at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg.

Stop the Bleed and Emergency Communications are included, and graduates will receive a certificate after completion.

Register by emailing madisoncert@gmail.com.

For more program information, visit the Eastern Idaho CERT website HERE.