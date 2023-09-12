Enrollment up at BYU-Idaho

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Brigham Young University-Idaho students began their first day of the fall semester Monday.

Enrollment numbers have not been released, but the fall semester is traditionally the university's most attended semester.

In fall 2022, BYU-Idaho saw total enrollment of more than 24,000 campus-based and online students.

On Sept. 1, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced BYU-Idaho will soon offer accelerated bachelor's degrees online.

Beginning in April 2024, BYU–Idaho and Ensign College in Salt Lake City will offer 90 to 96 credit bachelor’s degrees online.

By eliminating elective credits from degree requirements, students will be able to earn their degrees in only three years.

This change aligns with the church educational system goal to make higher education more accessible to a diverse worldwide audience.