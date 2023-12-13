Rexburg winter parking restriction begin Thursday

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Rexburg is reminding people there is no overnight parking on city streets or alleys staring Thursday night.

The parking ban starts at 2 a.m. and goes until 7 a.m.

It is in place until March 1.

The ban is in place to help the city clear its streets when a snowstorm hits.

Owners of cars found parked where they are not supposed to be could be given a ticket up to $50 and could also have to pay a $125 towing fee if their car has to be moved.

