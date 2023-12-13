Skip to Content
Rexburg

Rexburg winter parking restriction begin Thursday

City of Idaho Falls
By
today at 3:03 PM
Published 3:07 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Rexburg is reminding people there is no overnight parking on city streets or alleys staring Thursday night. 

The parking ban starts at 2 a.m. and goes until 7 a.m. 

It is in place until March 1. 

The ban is in place to help the city clear its streets when a snowstorm hits. 

Owners of cars found parked where they are not supposed to be could be given a ticket up to $50 and could also have to pay a $125 towing fee if their car has to be moved. 

Rexburg winter parking restriction begin Thursday

Article Topic Follows: Rexburg

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content