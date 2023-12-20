Sled Shed gives back this holiday season by continuing to deliver bikes to families in need

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The holiday season is often spent with family and friends and honoring long-lasting traditions. The Sled Shed in Rexburg continues to give back to their community by giving families the gift of a bike.

"People that didn't know how they were going to get gifts for kids and kids that have been begging and begging for bikes and, people that have maybe had health issues or for whatever reason were down on their luck. And so to then be able to give their kids that kind of gift was, meant the world to them," Shed Sled owner Joe Hill said.

Last year, the shop was able to give out nearly two dozen bikes. This year, they are hoping to double the number.

"This year we're on pace to double the number of bikes that we're giving away. This year should be a lot closer to 50," Hill said.

Many of the bikes the Sled Shed is giving away are refurbished bikes that are then given to a family in need.

"We take them in, we fix them up, give them a tune-up, maybe new tubes, tires, chains, grips, those kinds of things, kind of the types of things that you kind of expect wear out from time to time. And we then fix them up and pass them on to somebody else," Hill said.

He also said the community can help in more ways than just sending a bike.

"We also will be kind of just asking the community for ideas on who could benefit from a new bike. Well, not a new bike, but a new to them. Used and tuned-up bike and hopefully, get as many bikes under as many trees as we can," Hill said.

The Madison Cares program from the Madison School District is helping to give out some of the bikes this year to families.

Rick Croft shared how they hope to help a lot of Families this year.

"There is a family. I'm aware of that They're just down to one vehicle. And luckily, the weather's kind of been nice enough that that that he can the dad can kind of bike around town and that that's a family that we're giving a bike to you know this Christmas," Croft said. 15 bikes will be going to families in the district's area.

The Sled Shed is Still accepting bikes for the holiday. You can drop off the bikes at the Sled Shed on Main Street in Rexburg.