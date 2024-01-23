Madison County officials share progress and goals

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Madison County held its annual State of the Cities and Counties breakfast Tuesday morning.

Every year, business and civic leaders and community members come to address the people about progress for the community the year before and goals for the new year.

Brigham Young University-Idaho's new president, Alvin F. Meredith, spoke about the declining enrollment the university is seeing.

One way he plans to address this is by launching new scholarships.

One of them is a $500 returned missionary scholarship granted to all returned missionaries in their first semester.

"That will probably pay for rent and a handful of dates. It won't cover a lot of things, but what we want to ease the burden as they transition from their mission into their university experience," he said.

Commissioner Todd Smith spoke about a recent grant to Madison County that will help bring broadband internet connection to the county's under-served areas.

The Idaho Transportation Department shared plans to turn Rexburg Exits 332 and 333 into Diverging Diamond Interchanges. The construction will likely be a mess, but the changes will make things safer once they're finished.

Other speakers included Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill and Sugar City Mayor Steve Adams.

Merrill addressed Rexburg's positive population growth.

He says Rexburg is America's family community because of its people and their sense of community.