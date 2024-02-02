Skip to Content
Soda Vine switches ownership, changes to Fixxology

today at 11:50 AM
Published 11:54 AM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — SodaVine, the retro-style soda and sweets shop, is officially closed after owner Robyn Eastin decided to sell. The shop has become a staple for many in the area.

Becca Madsen is the owner of Fixxology, the business brand that will be taking over all SodaVine locations. Madsen says Eastin reached out to her about buying when the time was right.

On the initial announcement post, Fixxology says, "We are looking forward to delivering you the same great tasty treats, excellent experience and good vibes."

The beloved soda shop has been operating in Rexburg since 2013 and even opened a second location in September.

Ashley Chilcutt

Ashley is a reporter and producer for Local News 8.

