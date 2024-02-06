Rexburg detectives reflect on their decades of service

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - A pair of Rexburg police officers retired Tuesday after a combined total of nearly 59 years of service.

Detective Randy Reese and Detective Sgt. Dave Stubb says leaving the department is bittersweet. Over the years, the two men have worked several positions. Before becoming detectives, they both were patrolmen, Stubbs was a DARE officer, and Reese served with campus police. Both men also helped in the investigation of the high-profile Chad and Lori Vallow-Daybell case.

"I remember my wife wrote me a little quote when we went to trial last year. It said, ‘Be the voice of truth for those who have been silenced,’" Stubbs said as held back his emotions.

Their retirement comes during a nationwide police shortage. Rexburg Police Chief Joshua Rhodes said they've done well on recruitment, but there will be a hole in the department with the two of them gone.

"We have a young department, a lot of new officers,” Rhodes said. “We're excited for the new officers, but we're losing a lot of knowledge, a lot of experience with these guys retiring."

Logan Stubbs reflected on her father’s retirement. "I'm very proud daughter, but I will miss walking into the police department and being able to ask for Officer Stubbs," she said.

"It's a brotherhood and sisterhood and I love these guys that I work with," Reese said.

They're not the only ones who've felt the comradery from the department. Reese's wife, Melinda Reese, said she'll never forget the love she's felt. "There's been a lot of really impactful things, from the day I went home and found that my daughter took her own life, I will never forget they all just swarm to our house, all the policemen, they were there to buoy us up and I I'll never forget that," Melinda said.

As they retire, they leave the younger generation of police officers with a few words of wisdom.

They tell the incoming officers to stay true to themselves as they work to keep Rexburg safe.

“Don't let yourself fall into that trap of cynicism. Sometimes it's hard to remember, but there are good people out there,” Stubb said.

“Thank you for keeping us safe. Thank you for doing what you do,” commented Chief Rhodes.