Rexburg man arrested on 6 sexual exploitation of a child charges

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A Rexburg man was arraigned Friday on six counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

On Jan. 23 a Madison County detective received a CyberTip from the Idaho Attorney General's Office, and on March 7, Madison detectives assisted by Rexburg Police Department, Idaho Falls Police Department, Pocatello Police Department and the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Ryan A. Pugh.

Ryan was booked into the Madison County Jail.

His bond has been set at $100,000.