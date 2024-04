MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Madison County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 16-year-old runaway.

Officials say Cordell Kenworthy is about 6 feet tall. He wears glasses and has brown hair.

He was last seen in a black hoodie, black baseball cap and may have gone to Idaho Falls or Pocatello to see friends.

If you know of Cordell’s whereabouts, call dispatch 208-372-5000.