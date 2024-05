REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - In Rexburg, the city is starting off the Memorial Day weekend with its Carousel Summer Kickoff.

It is happening at Porter Park from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday.

The carousel is open Monday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. until Labor Day.

Kids ages four to eight can enjoy free carousel rides.

For more information, click HERE.