Rexburg drunk driver arrested for DUI and felony meth possession

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - An unidentified driver in Rexburg has been arrested for DUI and Methamphetamine possession.

Saturday, Rexburg Police responded to a traffic complaint of a potentially intoxicated driver near a local business. According to the caller, the driver had stopped in the business's handicapped parking lot and was slumped over the steering wheel.

Officers say they arrived to find the vehicle parked halfway in the handicap parking space. The driver reportedly showed signs of impairment and the officers determined that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and placed the unnamed driver under arrest for DUI.

In a Facebook post, Rexburg Police said their officers conducted a probable cause search of the suspect vehicle where they found several prescription pills, a glass smoking pipe, and methamphetamine along with a large sum of cash.

The driver was booked into the Rexburg jail and charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and DUI.

"Thanks to the keen eye of citizens like the reporting party, police were able to keep the suspect from endangering others on the road. We receive similar complaints quite often. When callers are willing to follow the suspect vehicle (assuming they can safely do so) and provide dispatch with updated locations, it usually makes the difference between us finding the suspect or not," wrote the Rexburg Police in a social media post.