A warm hand-off, Community partners will continue the Wall of Warmth as founder retires

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — The Wall of Warmth has helped many people get through the winter, and this year will be the last for the founder to lead the project. Valorie Blanchard started the project 9 years ago and says the program will continue after she's gone.

After this year, the project will be turned over to the Hall Foundation, Good to Go, Convenience stores, and Just for Kids. Blanchard says these organizations joined her cause four years ago, and she is proud they will be taking over.

"When I told them that I would be stepping down, I was really worried about who would take it over. And because it's a big endeavor," said Blanchard. "They went back to their employees and said, 'No,' we will be taking it over. So it was such a blessing for me to know that it's going to be taken care of. They will do a fantastic job, and they will be working hard to continue this on and keep it going."

The Wall of Warmth started on Monday, November 13th, and they have 62 stands across Eastern Idaho, from St. Anthony to Pocatello, and including Driggs, Tetonia, and Victor.

The wall of warmth is open for two weeks and will be closed on November 21st.