Chad Daybell pleads not guilty

Rexburg Missing Children

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

Daybell's attorney John Prior entered the plea and requested a pretrial and a jury trial, according to court records filed Monday.

Daybell was formally charged Wednesday.

According to court documents filed by Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood, authorities believe Daybell willfully concealed or helped someone else conceal human remains, knowing that they were about to be used as evidence in a felony proceeding or investigation.



The charging document states Daybell attempted to conceal the remains sometime between September 8 and September 9 of 2019. The first count alleges the crime occurred sometime between September 22 and June 9, 2020.

Under Idaho law (18-2603) each charge is subject to a maximum fine of $10,000 and a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison.

In court proceedings Wednesday, a preliminary hearing was set for July 1 before Judge Faren Eddins.



Wood requested a $1 million bail, while Daybell’s attorney John Prior asked for a total of $100,000 bond.

The court ordered Daybell held on $1 million bond. If Daybell posts that bond, the Judge ordered that the defendant reside in the immediate area and provide the court with his address, and report to Fremont County weekly.

You can view all our past stories on this HERE.