Steamboat geyser sets eruption records

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK)-The Steamboat geyser, located in the Norris Geyser Basin at Yellowstone National Park, continues its recent phase of more frequent water eruptions.

The U.S. Geological Survey's Volcano Observatory in Yellowstone, reports the most recent eruption was December 18 at 3:42 p.m. It was the 47th eruption in 2019, breaking the record of 32 eruptions recorded in 2018.

The Observatory says the recent phase of activity is similar to activity recorded in the 1960's and the 1980's. Scientists say the eruptions do not have any implications for future volcanic activity at Yellowstone.

They point out that geysers are supposed to erupt and most of them, like Steamboat, are erratic.

If you've become a Steamboat fan, there are three websites you may want to keep an eye on. The first is a readout recorded by the seismic station at Norris museum, which is the first indicator of an eruption.