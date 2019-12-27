Bonneville County man faces felony domestic violence charges

Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A Bonneville County man was arrested Thursday after Bonneville County Deputies investigated reports of domestic violence that happened on Christmas Day and at several other times over the past few weeks.

Deputies were called to a home on Daleen Street at around 8 a.m. Thursday.

During investigation, deputies observed multiple signs of injury to an adult woman. They determined Fabian Taguinod, 29, may have caused her injuries.

Taguinod was issued a misdemeanor citation for domestic battery and left the residence. However, the woman and other witnesses later revealed that Taguinod had held a knife to the woman's neck, attempted to strangle her, and forced her into a sexual act.

Deputies helped the woman find help at the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center.

Taguinod denied hurting the woman, but was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on felony charges of rape, aggravated assault, attempted strangulation, and misdemeanor domestic battery in the presence of a child.

Investigation into the case is continuing.