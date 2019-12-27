Identity of headless body to be released

Top Stories

Dubois, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- Investigators with The Clark County Sheriff’s Office say they have a positive identification of the human remains found in the Civil Defense Caves back in 1979 and 1991.

They plan to hold a press conference at the Clark County Community Center on Community Center drive in Dubois this Tuesday.

They are expected to release the victim’s name and what they call “quite an amazing story” about the life of the victim and the trail that led to his identification.

Those that have worked with the remains are invited to come and tell their story as to how they were able to obtain a positive ID.The case stared in 1979 with the discovery of a headless torso of a man. A young girl found more partially mummified remains, some wrapped in burlap, in 1991. The DNA Doe Project and an ISU Anthropologist have been working on the case as well.