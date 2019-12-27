Utah woman injured in West Yellowstone snowmobile crash

Top Stories

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mt. (KIFI/KIDK)-A 56-year-old Utah woman was hospitalized after the snowmobile she was riding crashed into a tree shortly after noon Friday.

The Gallatin County Search and Rescue responded to the South Plateau Trail System, about 12 miles southwest of West Yellowstone at 12:07 p.m. The woman sustained back and abdominal injuries. She was placed on a backboard, loaded into the snow ambulance and transported to a Hebgen Basin Fire Department ambulance in West Yellowstone. The woman was transported to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

Gallatin County officials said a member of the woman's group traveled a few miles north on the trail to find cell phone service, then waited to lead the rescue team to the scene of the crash.