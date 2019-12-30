Top Stories

Charges add up on petit theft suspect

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Adam Earl Wise, 39, after he was spotted at the Hurricanes Bar on East Elva at around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

Officers said Wise was being sought on active warrants related to multiple petit thefts at the Ammon Walmart. He was also being sought for reckless driving as he was driving away from the store during one of the thefts.

As deputies approached, they watched Wise throw a drug pipe onto the ground. He was arrested after a brief struggle with deputies.

At that time, deputies found Wise in possession of 10 grams of methamphetamine in addition to the drug pipe.

Wise was booked for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and the three misdemeanor warrants.