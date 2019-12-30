Officer injured making early morning arrest

Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-An Idaho Falls Police Officer suffered injuries just after 2 a.m. Sunday while attempting to bring a wanted person into custody near the intersection of 17th Street and Holmes Avenue.

The officer attempted to restrain Tanner Shoesmith, 21, of Idaho Falls when Shoesmith struck the officer multiple times. He was arrested for felony battery on a police officer, resisting and obstructing and other outstanding warrants.

According to reports, the officer recognized the female driver of a vehicle as a person who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. He pulled over the vehicle and took the driver into custody on a misdemeanor warrant. She was placed in the back seat of the patrol car.

The woman requested her passenger be allowed to drive her vehicle home. But the passenger, later identified as Shoesmith, said he would not agree because his driver's license was expired.

The officer then recognized Shoesmith as a person wanted on outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants and realized the man would probably try to run away. The officer moved to the side of the vehicle to detain Shoesmith. The suspect then resisted, striking the officer in the face. Several blows were exchanged before Shoesmith was taken to the ground multiple times, but continued to fight.

Shoesmith finally gave up, but the officer's handcuffs had been knocked from his belt and were lost on the ground. As a result, the officer held Shoesmith at taser-point until another officer arrived to assist in the arrest.

The officer was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment of a cut to his upper lip, an injury to his right eye, numerous cuts on his hand, an injury to his right thumb and an abrasion on his left hand.

In addition to the battery charges, Shoesmith was arrested on his outstanding warrants for probation violation and other misdemeanor charges.

Idaho Falls Police said this was the 23rd time an IFPD officer has been assaulted during the course of their duties in 2019.