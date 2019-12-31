Avoid New Year greetings from the DUI task force

Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies and Idaho Falls Police are joining a statewide law enforcement mobilization combating impaired driving through the holiday season.

Since the mobilization began on December 11, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office has had 14 DUI cases, while Idaho Falls Police logged 12. According to police, many of its cases involve people who have only had a couple of drinks and are "buzzed" but chose to drive anyway and ended up in a crash that could have been avoided.

The law agencies are advising New Year revelers to budget in a ride service to their celebrations. They point out the cost is significantly less than that of the expense of a crash or DUI arrest.

And, they are asking everyone else to report any criminal or dangerous activity.