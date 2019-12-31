Skip to Content
Credit Union donation comes just in time

East Idaho Credit Union CEO Dan Thurman (left) presents a check for $3,115 to Don Neville (center) and Moselle Neville, co-directors of the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center had just run out of the hygiene kits it hands out when employees of East Idaho Credit Union showed up recently.

Their delivery included 616 hygiene kits for homeless people of the area. The kits include a towel, tooth brush, tooth paste, shampoo, soap, a comb, and other necessities. Credit Union employees took a portion of their Christmas party funds to buy the kit supplies, then assembled them at their employee party.

"It was very heart-warming to see everyone come together to help those less fortunate in our community," said Dan Thurman, East Idaho Credit Union's president and CEO. "As we celebrate the season, we are putting our energy and resources into making people's lives better."

In addition to the kits, East Idaho Credit Union employees raised $3,115 at their Christmas party, which they presented to the Humanitarian Center in the form of a giant check. Altogether, the donation amounted to $10,000.

"Wow," said co-director Don Neville. "You're going to make me cry." Neville added that the center goes through 100 to 150 kits per week, so the combined donation will go a long way to help those who face homelessness in Idaho Falls.

