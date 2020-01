Top Stories

ROBERTS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - About 533 customers are without electricity in the Roberts area. The outage started at around 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

Rocky Mountain Power officials say the outage was caused when a vehicle crashed into a power pole at 638 North and 2880 East near Roberts.

Repair crews were dispatched to the scene.

The utility estimates it will have power restored by 1:30 p.m. Thursday.