Register here for annual Bingham’s Got Talent

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - For more than a decade, Bingham County residents have been showcasing talent and raising money for cancer research.

Organized by the Relay for Life team from Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, the event is one of Blackfoot's most successful relay events.

On Saturday, Feb. 29 at 7:00 p.m., the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center will be filled with talented people from all around southeast Idaho.

Anyone can participate regardless of age or residence. There will be a separate division for people under 16-years-old.

Winners will receive a cash prize and trophy. Attendees are encouraged to bring $1 bills to "vote" for their favorite performance. Money raised through votes and admission will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

Admission for adults is $6 and $4 for children. Last year, the talent show raised about $10,000 for cancer research.

Registration forms can be found here or at the Methodist Church at 168 S. University Ave.

Registration and the $25 fee must be turned in by Feb. 21 at 4:00 p.m. at the Methodist Church (208-785-3611).

For questions, call event chairman, Tom Drysdalel, at 208-785-3183.