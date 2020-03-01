More cats are keeping their 9 lives in Pocatello

Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The East Idaho Spay and Neuter Coalition is doing important work in our community.

For 4 years, they have been saving the lives of lost cats.

Feline euthanasia hit an all-time high at the Idaho Falls animal shelter in 2015.

More than 1,300 cats were put down due to overcrowding.

Members of the East Idaho spay and neuter coalition says euthanizing is logical *if the cat is sick or has a poor quality of life.

But their main focus has been to help control the overpopulation.

In the year 2015, 68% of the cats were euthanized.

This last year that number has dropped to 6%.

"We have been helping the community to the tune of 1,600 kitties. We have some additional funding right now for Idaho Falls, it will use very soon that will put us to the 1,700 kitty mark," said Brian DeRusha, President of East Idaho spay and neuter coalition.

The coalition relies on donations and fundraisers to keep the program going.

The next fundraiser will be on May 15th at Tap-N-Fill in Idaho Falls.