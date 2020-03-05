Skip to Content
Marsh Valley falls to Kimberly to open 3A state tournament

030520 MARSH VALLEY VS KIMBERLY BBB.00_01_01_08.Still001
KIFI/KIDK

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Marsh Valley lost to Kimberly 77-64 in the opening round of the 3A state boys basketball tournament.

The Eagles were lead by Cody Hansen with 19 points. Bracken Howell was right behind him with 18 points. Payton Howe added eight points.

Kimberly got 22 points from Peyton Bair to lead all scorers. Brant Etherington scored 18 points. Dawson Cummings provided 17 points.

Marsh Valley plays conference foe Snake River in an elimination game Friday at 1:15 pm.

Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder

Dylan is a sports anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

