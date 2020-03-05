Marsh Valley falls to Kimberly to open 3A state tournament

Top Stories

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Marsh Valley lost to Kimberly 77-64 in the opening round of the 3A state boys basketball tournament.

The Eagles were lead by Cody Hansen with 19 points. Bracken Howell was right behind him with 18 points. Payton Howe added eight points.

Kimberly got 22 points from Peyton Bair to lead all scorers. Brant Etherington scored 18 points. Dawson Cummings provided 17 points.

Marsh Valley plays conference foe Snake River in an elimination game Friday at 1:15 pm.