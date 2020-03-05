Preston downs Idaho Falls in 4A title game rematch

Top Stories

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Preston beat defending 4A champs Idaho Falls 58-47 Thursday. It was a bit of redemption for the Indians. They lost to Idaho Falls in overtime in the 2019 4A championship game.

Ty Hyde lead Preston with 26 points and 14 rebounds. Scott Dunn had nine points. Cooper Hobson added eight points. Luke Smellie flirted with a triple-double with seven points, ten rebounds, and nine assists.

Idaho Falls was lead by Keynion Clark with 14 points. Ryan Farnsworth had 10 points. Dylan Seeley and Jaxon Sorenson each provided eight points.

Preston faces Middleton in the 4A semifinals Friday at 6:15 pm. Idaho Falls takes on Bishop Kelly at 1:15 pm in an elimination game.